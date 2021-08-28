Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lebanon, PA

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Lebanon

Posted by 
Lebanon Daily
Lebanon Daily
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45M5NC_0bfkZO6800

(LEBANON, PA) According to Lebanon gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, USA Gas at 1 E Cumberland St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Lasher's Garage at 812 Horseshoe Pike, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lebanon area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.14 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

USA Gas

1 E Cumberland St, Lebanon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$--
$--

USA Gas

742 Walnut St, Lebanon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.27
$3.47
$--

Walmart

1375 E Lehman St, Lebanon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$3.29
$3.59
$--

USA

1999 E Cumberland St, Lebanon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.06
$--
$3.66
$--

Turkey Hill

298 W Lincoln Ave, Myerstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.54
$3.94
$--

Turkey Hill

1201 W Maple St, Lebanon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$3.53
$--
$3.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lebanon Daily

Lebanon Daily

Lebanon, PA
57
Followers
184
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lebanon Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Lebanon, PA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Greater Lebanon#Gasbuddy Usa Gas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy