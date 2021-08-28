Gas savings: The cheapest station in Lebanon

(LEBANON, PA) According to Lebanon gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, USA Gas at 1 E Cumberland St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Lasher's Garage at 812 Horseshoe Pike, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lebanon area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.14 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

USA Gas 1 E Cumberland St, Lebanon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ -- $ --

USA Gas 742 Walnut St, Lebanon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.27 $ 3.47 $ --

Walmart 1375 E Lehman St, Lebanon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

USA 1999 E Cumberland St, Lebanon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ -- $ 3.66 $ --

Turkey Hill 298 W Lincoln Ave, Myerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.54 $ 3.94 $ --

Turkey Hill 1201 W Maple St, Lebanon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.53 $ -- $ 3.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.