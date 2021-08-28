Gadsden gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.17 per gallon

(GADSDEN, AL) Depending on where you fill up in Gadsden, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 1205 W Meighan Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.58 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 2701 W Meighan Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.75.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.70 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 1205 W Meighan Blvd, Gadsden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 2.94

Smile Fuels 1216 E Meighan Blvd , Gadsden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Grub Mart 1101 W Meighan Blvd, Gadsden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ --

Chevron 107 Gilbert Ferry Rd, Attalla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.80

Fuel Depot 3101 Rainbow Dr, Rainbow City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ -- $ -- $ 2.90

Texaco 606 W Main St, Glencoe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.