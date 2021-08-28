Gadsden gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.17 per gallon
(GADSDEN, AL) Depending on where you fill up in Gadsden, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 1205 W Meighan Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.58 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 2701 W Meighan Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.75.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.70 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.58
$2.93
$3.23
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$2.89
$3.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$2.99
$3.29
$2.80
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$--
$--
$2.90
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
