Gadsden, AL

Gadsden gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.17 per gallon

Gadsden News Watch
 7 days ago
(GADSDEN, AL) Depending on where you fill up in Gadsden, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 1205 W Meighan Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.58 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 2701 W Meighan Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.75.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.70 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K

1205 W Meighan Blvd, Gadsden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.58
$2.93
$3.23
$2.94

Smile Fuels

1216 E Meighan Blvd , Gadsden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$--

Grub Mart

1101 W Meighan Blvd, Gadsden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$2.89
$3.19
$--

Chevron

107 Gilbert Ferry Rd, Attalla
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$2.99
$3.29
$2.80

Fuel Depot

3101 Rainbow Dr, Rainbow City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$--
$--
$2.90

Texaco

606 W Main St, Glencoe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Gadsden News Watch

Gadsden, AL
With Gadsden News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

