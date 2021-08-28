Gas savings: The cheapest station in Meridian

(MERIDIAN, MS) Depending on where you fill up in Meridian, you could be saving up to $0.63 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 715 Bonita Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.36 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Maples Gas at 640 22Nd Ave S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Meridian area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 715 Bonita Dr, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.36 $ -- $ 2.66 $ --

Murphy USA 1313 2Nd St S, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.39 $ 2.64 $ 2.89 $ 2.63

Walmart Neighborhood Market 3310-B Ms-39, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ -- $ -- $ 2.63

Exxon 1201 22Nd Ave Heights, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.53 $ -- $ -- $ 2.68 card card $ 2.53 $ -- $ -- $ --

CEFCO 1303 Roebuck Dr, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ -- $ -- $ 2.65

Circle K 1408 Roebuck Dr, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.65 card card $ 2.55 $ 2.90 $ 3.20 $ 2.65

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.