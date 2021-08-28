Gas savings: The cheapest station in Meridian
(MERIDIAN, MS) Depending on where you fill up in Meridian, you could be saving up to $0.63 per gallon on gas.
Sam's Club at 715 Bonita Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.36 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Maples Gas at 640 22Nd Ave S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Meridian area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.36
$--
$2.66
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.39
$2.64
$2.89
$2.63
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.49
$--
$--
$2.63
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.53
$--
$--
$2.68
|card
card$2.53
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.55
$--
$--
$2.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$2.65
|card
card$2.55
$2.90
$3.20
$2.65
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
