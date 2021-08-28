Cancel
Meridian, MS

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Meridian

Meridian News Beat
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bh4Rx_0bfkZMKg00

(MERIDIAN, MS) Depending on where you fill up in Meridian, you could be saving up to $0.63 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 715 Bonita Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.36 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Maples Gas at 640 22Nd Ave S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Meridian area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

715 Bonita Dr, Meridian
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.36
$--
$2.66
$--

Murphy USA

1313 2Nd St S, Meridian
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.39
$2.64
$2.89
$2.63

Walmart Neighborhood Market

3310-B Ms-39, Meridian
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.49
$--
$--
$2.63

Exxon

1201 22Nd Ave Heights, Meridian
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.53
$--
$--
$2.68
card
card$2.53
$--
$--
$--

CEFCO

1303 Roebuck Dr, Meridian
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.55
$--
$--
$2.65

Circle K

1408 Roebuck Dr, Meridian
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$2.65
card
card$2.55
$2.90
$3.20
$2.65

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Meridian News Beat

Meridian, MS
ABOUT

With Meridian News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

