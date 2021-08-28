This is the cheapest gas in Harrisonburg right now
(HARRISONBURG, VA) According to Harrisonburg gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.37 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1830 Reservoir St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.82 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Liberty at 3305 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Harrisonburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$--
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.38
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
