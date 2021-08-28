This is the cheapest gas in Harrisonburg right now

(HARRISONBURG, VA) According to Harrisonburg gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.37 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1830 Reservoir St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.82 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Liberty at 3305 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Harrisonburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 1830 Reservoir St, Harrisonburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

Walmart 171 Burgess Rd, Harrisonburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.38 $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1942 Port Republic Rd, Harrisonburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

CITGO 810 Port Republic Rd , Harrisonburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sheetz 798 E Market St, Harrisonburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Mobil 1010 W Market St, Harrisonburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.