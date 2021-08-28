Cancel
Harrisonburg, VA

This is the cheapest gas in Harrisonburg right now

Posted by 
Harrisonburg Times
Harrisonburg Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35EBjM_0bfkZLRx00

(HARRISONBURG, VA) According to Harrisonburg gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.37 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1830 Reservoir St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.82 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Liberty at 3305 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Harrisonburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

1830 Reservoir St, Harrisonburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$--
$3.29
$--

Walmart

171 Burgess Rd, Harrisonburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.38
$--

Walmart Neighborhood Market

1942 Port Republic Rd, Harrisonburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.99

CITGO

810 Port Republic Rd , Harrisonburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$--

Sheetz

798 E Market St, Harrisonburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$3.09

Mobil

1010 W Market St, Harrisonburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Harrisonburg Times

Harrisonburg Times

Harrisonburg, VA
ABOUT

With Harrisonburg Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

