Winchester gas at $2.88 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(WINCHESTER, VA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Winchester area offering savings of $0.47 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at CITGO at 119 Cedar Grove Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.88 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.35 at Jordan Springs Market at 741 Jordan Springs Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.29
$3.49
$--
|card
card$2.95
$3.35
$3.55
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.28
$3.58
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.28
$3.58
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.26
$3.56
$3.06
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
