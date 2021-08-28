Sanford gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.24 per gallon

(SANFORD, NC) According to Sanford gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sobe Mart at 810 Hawkins Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 3420 Wicker St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.74.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sobe Mart 810 Hawkins Ave, Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.65 $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ -- card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ --

Prince Mart 214 Wilson Rd, Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.99 $ -- $ --

Circle K 2219 S Jefferson Davis Hwy, NorthCarolina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 3.08 $ 3.29 $ 3.04

Lowes Foods Fuel 818 Spring Ln, Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.04

Marathon 2224 S Horner Blvd, Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Amoco 2800 S Horner Blvd, Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.