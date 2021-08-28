Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sanford, NC

Sanford gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.24 per gallon

Posted by 
Sanford Updates
Sanford Updates
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43pzWC_0bfkZInm00

(SANFORD, NC) According to Sanford gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sobe Mart at 810 Hawkins Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 3420 Wicker St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.74.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sobe Mart

810 Hawkins Ave, Sanford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.65
$2.95
$3.25
$--
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$--

Prince Mart

214 Wilson Rd, Sanford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$2.99
$--
$--

Circle K

2219 S Jefferson Davis Hwy, NorthCarolina
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$3.08
$3.29
$3.04

Lowes Foods Fuel

818 Spring Ln, Sanford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$3.04

Marathon

2224 S Horner Blvd, Sanford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Amoco

2800 S Horner Blvd, Sanford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.72
$--
$3.69
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Sanford Updates

Sanford Updates

Sanford, NC
130
Followers
202
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sanford Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sanford, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Cheapest#Sobe Mart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy