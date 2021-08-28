Casper gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(CASPER, WY) Gas prices vary across in the Casper area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 4600 E 2Nd St. Regular there was listed at $3.35 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.55 at Town Pump at 701 W Collins Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.45 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 4600 E 2Nd St, Casper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ 3.84 $ --

Ridley's Family Market 300 Wyoming Blvd Se, Casper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.38 $ 3.53 $ 3.73 $ 3.57 card card $ 3.38 $ 3.53 $ 3.73 $ 3.57

Sinclair 902 E 2Nd St, Casper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.84 $ 3.59

Conoco 1001 E 2Nd St, Casper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sinclair 1232 E 12Th St, Casper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.32

Sinclair 3476 E 2Nd St, Casper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.