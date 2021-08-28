Gas savings: The cheapest station in Salisbury

(SALISBURY, MD) Depending on where you fill up in Salisbury, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunoco at 1300 Old Ocean City Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 550 S Salisbury Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.98.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sunoco 1300 Old Ocean City Rd, Salisbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 3.15

R.B Farms 3602 Stockyard Rd, Eden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Thirsty's 1120 E Church St, Salisbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Sam's Club 2700 N Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ 3.28 $ --

Rt.13 Express Mart 617 N Salisbury Blvd , Salisbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.25

Oceanic 1312 N Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.37 $ 3.57 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.