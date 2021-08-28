Statesville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(STATESVILLE, NC) According to Statesville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, BP at 155 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sheetz at 1244 Wilkesboro Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.88 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.09
$3.45
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.29
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.09
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$3.14
$3.44
$3.38
|card
card$2.85
$3.20
$3.50
$3.51
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.51
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
