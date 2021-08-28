Statesville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(STATESVILLE, NC) According to Statesville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, BP at 155 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sheetz at 1244 Wilkesboro Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

BP 155 N Main St, Troutman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.09 $ 3.45 $ --

Pump-N-Shop 225 N Main St, Troutman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

Rickie's One Stop 2580 Davie Ave, Statesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.09 $ 2.89

Love's Travel Stop 229 Mocksville Hwy, Statesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.38 card card $ 2.85 $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ 3.51

CITGO 309 Mocksville Hwy, Statesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.51

Shell 907 Old Mountain Rd, Statesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.