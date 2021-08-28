Save $0.20 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Dover

(DOVER, DE) According to Dover gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Depot at 595 Forrest St. Regular there was listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.05 at Mike's Food Mart at 1272 S Governors Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Depot 595 Forrest St, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Dover Express 131 Saulsbury Rd, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 3.06 $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 1572 N Dupont Hwy, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ 3.22 $ --

US Gas 461 N Dupont Hwy, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.29

US Gas 505 S Bay Rd, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 3.15

Wawa 290 S Dupont Hwy , Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.37 $ 3.53 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.