Dover, DE

Save $0.20 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Dover

Dover News Watch
 7 days ago
(DOVER, DE) According to Dover gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Depot at 595 Forrest St. Regular there was listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.05 at Mike's Food Mart at 1272 S Governors Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Depot

595 Forrest St, Dover
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.85
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

Dover Express

131 Saulsbury Rd, Dover
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.85
$3.06
$--
$2.99
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

Sam's Club

1572 N Dupont Hwy, Dover
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$3.22
$--

US Gas

461 N Dupont Hwy, Dover
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.19
$3.29
$3.29

US Gas

505 S Bay Rd, Dover
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.29
$3.39
$3.15

Wawa

290 S Dupont Hwy , Dover
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.37
$3.53
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Dover News Watch

With Dover News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

