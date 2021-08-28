Save up to $0.20 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Waterloo

(WATERLOO, IA) According to Waterloo gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Hy-Vee at 6527 University Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Kwik Star at 506 W 9Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.92.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Hy-Vee 6527 University Ave, Cedar Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Fleet Farm 400 W Ridgeway Ave, Cedar Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.09

Sam's Club 210 E Tower Park Dr, Waterloo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ 2.82

Casey's 3601 Lafayette Rd, Evansdale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 1038 River Forest Rd, Evansdale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Kwik Star 100 W Gilbert Dr, Elk Run Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.