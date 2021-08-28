Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waterloo, IA

Save up to $0.20 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Waterloo

Posted by 
Waterloo Dispatch
Waterloo Dispatch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ANxwN_0bfkZDO900

(WATERLOO, IA) According to Waterloo gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Hy-Vee at 6527 University Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Kwik Star at 506 W 9Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.92.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Hy-Vee

6527 University Ave, Cedar Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.29
$3.49
$3.09

Fleet Farm

400 W Ridgeway Ave, Cedar Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.29
$--
$3.09

Sam's Club

210 E Tower Park Dr, Waterloo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$2.82

Casey's

3601 Lafayette Rd, Evansdale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

Casey's

1038 River Forest Rd, Evansdale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.19

Kwik Star

100 W Gilbert Dr, Elk Run Heights
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Waterloo Dispatch

Waterloo Dispatch

Waterloo, IA
90
Followers
208
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Waterloo Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waterloo, IA
Traffic
City
Waterloo, IA
Local
Iowa Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy