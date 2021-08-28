Here’s the cheapest gas in Dubuque Saturday

(DUBUQUE, IA) Depending on where you fill up in Dubuque, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Oky-Doky at 535 Hill St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Hy-Vee at 300 S Locust St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.07.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Oky-Doky 535 Hill St, Dubuque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.49 $ -- $ --

Conoco 1405 Central Ave, Dubuque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.13 $ 3.74 $ --

BP 1450 Loras Blvd, Dubuque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 1691 Asbury Rd, Dubuque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.30 $ 3.60 $ 3.25

Fas Mart 2175 Central Ave, Dubuque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 2.89 $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 4400 Asbury Rd, Dubuque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.01

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.