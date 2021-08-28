Cancel
Johnstown, PA

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Johnstown

Johnstown Digest
Johnstown Digest
 7 days ago
(JOHNSTOWN, PA) Depending on where you fill up in Johnstown, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, GetGo at 358 Goucher St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.25 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sheetz at 208 Haynes St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.33 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

GetGo

358 Goucher St, Johnstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$--

Sunoco

977 Franklin St, Johnstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.59

Scoofies

1257 Frankstown Rd, Johnstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$--

BP

2431 Franklin Street, Johnstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

WG Satterlee & Sons

300 Parkhill Dr, Johnstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.63

Martin's

1859 William Penn Ave , Johnstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Johnstown, PA
