Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Tan Valley, AZ

Where's the cheapest gas in San Tan Valley?

Posted by 
San Tan Valley Digest
San Tan Valley Digest
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ZK9V_0bfkZAjy00

(SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in San Tan Valley, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 320 E Hunt Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 2528 E Copper Mine Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.24.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater San Tan Valley area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.11 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K

320 E Hunt Hwy, Queen Creek
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.41
$3.69
$3.19

Fry's

542 E Hunt Hwy, Queen Creek
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.34
$--
$3.19

QuikTrip

1766 W Hunt Hwy, Queen Creek
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.34
$3.59
$3.19

Circle K

35850 N Gary Rd, San Tan Valley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.41
$3.69
$3.19

Fry's

205 W Combs Rd, Queen Creek
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.34
$3.59
$3.15

Shell

37657 N Gantzel Rd, San Tan Valley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.51
$3.91
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
San Tan Valley Digest

San Tan Valley Digest

San Tan Valley, AZ
75
Followers
199
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With San Tan Valley Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Tan Valley, AZ
San Tan Valley, AZ
Traffic
Local
Arizona Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Circle K#Chevron#E Hunt Hwy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy