Where's the cheapest gas in San Tan Valley?
(SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in San Tan Valley, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 320 E Hunt Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 2528 E Copper Mine Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.24.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater San Tan Valley area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.11 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.41
$3.69
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.34
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.34
$3.59
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.41
$3.69
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.34
$3.59
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.51
$3.91
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
