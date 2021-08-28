Where's the cheapest gas in San Tan Valley?

(SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in San Tan Valley, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 320 E Hunt Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 2528 E Copper Mine Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.24.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater San Tan Valley area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.11 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 320 E Hunt Hwy, Queen Creek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.41 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Fry's 542 E Hunt Hwy, Queen Creek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ -- $ 3.19

QuikTrip 1766 W Hunt Hwy, Queen Creek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Circle K 35850 N Gary Rd, San Tan Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.41 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Fry's 205 W Combs Rd, Queen Creek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 3.59 $ 3.15

Shell 37657 N Gantzel Rd, San Tan Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.51 $ 3.91 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.