Gas savings: The cheapest station in Utica

(UTICA, NY) According to Utica gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Speedway at 148 N Genesee St. Regular there was listed at $3.21 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.26 at CITGO at 4862 Commercial Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.24.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Speedway 148 N Genesee St, Utica

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 17 Auert Ave, Utica

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.31

Kinney Drugs 40 Oriskany Blvd, Whitesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.49 $ 3.71 $ 3.29

Byrne Dairy 185 Oriskany Blvd, Whitesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Sunoco 9272 Kellogg Rd, New Hartford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.