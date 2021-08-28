Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rogers, AR

Where's the cheapest gas in Rogers?

Posted by 
Rogers Voice
Rogers Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEnOA_0bfkZ7B200

(ROGERS, AR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Rogers area offering savings of $0.33 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 1817 S 8Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.66 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Fast Trax at 4601 W Walnut St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rogers area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA

1817 S 8Th St, Rogers
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$--
$--
$--

Sam's Club

3510 Se 14Th St, Rogers
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$--
$2.96
$2.91

Walmart to Go

1300 S Walton Blvd, Bentonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$2.81
$2.96
$2.79

Walmart Neighborhood Market

3400 Sw I St, Bentonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$--
$--
$2.79

Walmart Neighborhood Market

810 W Walnut St, Rogers
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$2.82

Murphy USA

2112 W Walnut St, Rogers
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$2.97
$3.49
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Rogers Voice

Rogers Voice

Rogers, AR
64
Followers
182
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rogers Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rogers, AR
Local
Arkansas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Ar#Murphy Usa#Fast Trax#W Walnut St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy