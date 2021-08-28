Where's the cheapest gas in Rogers?
(ROGERS, AR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Rogers area offering savings of $0.33 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 1817 S 8Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.66 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Fast Trax at 4601 W Walnut St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rogers area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$--
$2.96
$2.91
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$2.81
$2.96
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$--
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$2.82
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$2.97
$3.49
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 1