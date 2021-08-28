Where's the cheapest gas in Rogers?

(ROGERS, AR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Rogers area offering savings of $0.33 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 1817 S 8Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.66 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Fast Trax at 4601 W Walnut St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rogers area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 1817 S 8Th St, Rogers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 3510 Se 14Th St, Rogers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ -- $ 2.96 $ 2.91

Walmart to Go 1300 S Walton Blvd, Bentonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.81 $ 2.96 $ 2.79

Walmart Neighborhood Market 3400 Sw I St, Bentonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Walmart Neighborhood Market 810 W Walnut St, Rogers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ 2.82

Murphy USA 2112 W Walnut St, Rogers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.97 $ 3.49 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.