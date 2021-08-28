This is the cheapest gas in Rocky Mount right now

(ROCKY MOUNT, NC) According to Rocky Mount gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, BP at 1317 North Wesleyan Boulevard was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1336 Raleigh Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

BP 1317 North Wesleyan Boulevard, Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ --

Sam's Club 300 Tarrytown Cntr , Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 3.03

Shell 2420 N Church St, Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sheetz 1690 Benvenue Rd, Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 3.13

Unbranded 1830 N Wesleyan Blvd, Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.17 $ 3.56 $ 3.13

Sheetz 3715 N Wesleyan Blvd, Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 3.13

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.