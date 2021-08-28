This is the cheapest gas in Rocky Mount right now
(ROCKY MOUNT, NC) According to Rocky Mount gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, BP at 1317 North Wesleyan Boulevard was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1336 Raleigh Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.39
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.15
$3.55
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.17
$3.56
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.15
$3.55
$3.13
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0