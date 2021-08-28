Cancel
Rocky Mount, NC

This is the cheapest gas in Rocky Mount right now

Posted by 
Rocky Mount Journal
Rocky Mount Journal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYaCi_0bfkZ6IJ00

(ROCKY MOUNT, NC) According to Rocky Mount gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, BP at 1317 North Wesleyan Boulevard was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1336 Raleigh Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

BP

1317 North Wesleyan Boulevard, Rocky Mount
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.39
$3.79
$--

Sam's Club

300 Tarrytown Cntr , Rocky Mount
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$3.03

Shell

2420 N Church St, Rocky Mount
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Sheetz

1690 Benvenue Rd, Rocky Mount
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.15
$3.55
$3.13

Unbranded

1830 N Wesleyan Blvd, Rocky Mount
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.17
$3.56
$3.13

Sheetz

3715 N Wesleyan Blvd, Rocky Mount
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.15
$3.55
$3.13

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Rocky Mount Journal

Rocky Mount Journal

Rocky Mount, NC
ABOUT

With Rocky Mount Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

