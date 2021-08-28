Where's the cheapest gas in Goldsboro?

(GOLDSBORO, NC) Depending on where you fill up in Goldsboro, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 901 W Grantham St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Triangle at 101 W Ash St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 901 W Grantham St, Goldsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.97 $ 3.38 $ 3.17

Speedway 1501 Us-70 W, Goldsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.17

Sam's Club 2811 N Park Dr, Goldsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ 2.99 $ --

Sheetz 2829 Us-70 E, Goldsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.17

Murphy Express 103 Nc-581 N, Goldsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.16

Circle K 2035 Us-70 W, Goldsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.60 $ 2.98 $ 3.19 $ 3.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.