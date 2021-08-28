Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Goldsboro, NC

Where's the cheapest gas in Goldsboro?

Posted by 
Goldsboro Bulletin
Goldsboro Bulletin
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zq20_0bfkZ5Pa00

(GOLDSBORO, NC) Depending on where you fill up in Goldsboro, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 901 W Grantham St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Triangle at 101 W Ash St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K

901 W Grantham St, Goldsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.97
$3.38
$3.17

Speedway

1501 Us-70 W, Goldsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.89
$3.29
$3.17

Sam's Club

2811 N Park Dr, Goldsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$2.99
$--

Sheetz

2829 Us-70 E, Goldsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.99
$3.39
$3.17

Murphy Express

103 Nc-581 N, Goldsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.89
$3.19
$3.16

Circle K

2035 Us-70 W, Goldsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.60
$2.98
$3.19
$3.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Goldsboro Bulletin

Goldsboro Bulletin

Goldsboro, NC
164
Followers
201
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Goldsboro Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goldsboro, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triangle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy