Great Falls gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(GREAT FALLS, MT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Great Falls area offering savings of $0.09 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 401 Northwest Byp was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.23 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Loaf 'N Jug at 900 1St Ave N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.32.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.29 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 401 Northwest Byp, Great Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ -- $ -- $ --

Walmart 5400 10Th Ave S, Great Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.