Where's the cheapest gas in Conway?

(CONWAY, AR) Gas prices vary across in the Conway area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 1250 S Amity Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.61 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Valero at 801 Hogan Ln, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.79.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 1250 S Amity Rd, Conway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ 2.96 $ 2.86

Horton's 2051 Harkrider St, Conway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 2164 Harkrider St, Conway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.03 $ -- $ 2.99

Conway Food Store 1509 Dave Ward Dr, Conway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 550 Skyline Dr, Conway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ --

Doublebees 350 Us-65 N, Conway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.