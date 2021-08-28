Save $0.57 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Yuba City

(YUBA CITY, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Yuba City area offering savings of $0.57 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, College Villa Market at 1947 N Beale Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.92 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 831 Colusa Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.49.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.15.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

College Villa Market 1947 N Beale Rd, Linda

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.92 $ 4.12 $ 4.39 $ --

Lally Food Mart 1946 N Beale Rd, Linda

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.92 $ 4.12 $ 4.32 $ 4.10 card card $ 3.92 $ 4.12 $ 4.32 $ 4.10

ARCO 1129 N Beale Rd, Linda

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.19

Quick N Save 1780 N Beale Rd, Linda

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.96 $ 4.16 $ 4.36 $ --

Feather River Market 5870 Feather River Blvd, West Linda

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.97 $ 4.17 $ 4.37 $ 4.19

Valero 1573 N Beale Rd, Linda

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 4.19 $ -- $ 4.09 card card $ 3.97 $ -- $ 4.39 $ 4.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.