Yuba City, CA

Save $0.57 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Yuba City

Yuba City Journal
 7 days ago
(YUBA CITY, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Yuba City area offering savings of $0.57 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, College Villa Market at 1947 N Beale Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.92 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 831 Colusa Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.49.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.15.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

College Villa Market

1947 N Beale Rd, Linda
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.92
$4.12
$4.39
$--

Lally Food Mart

1946 N Beale Rd, Linda
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.92
$4.12
$4.32
$4.10
card
card$3.92
$4.12
$4.32
$4.10

ARCO

1129 N Beale Rd, Linda
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$4.15
$4.35
$4.19

Quick N Save

1780 N Beale Rd, Linda
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.96
$4.16
$4.36
$--

Feather River Market

5870 Feather River Blvd, West Linda
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.97
$4.17
$4.37
$4.19

Valero

1573 N Beale Rd, Linda
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$4.19
$--
$4.09
card
card$3.97
$--
$4.39
$4.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Yuba City, CA
ABOUT

With Yuba City Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

