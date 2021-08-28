Janesville gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.20 per gallon

(JANESVILLE, WI) Depending on where you fill up in Janesville, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, CITGO at 104 E Racine St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 650 Midland Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.97.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

CITGO 104 E Racine St, Janesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

BP 951 N Washington St, Janesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ --

Mobil 1009 N Washington St, Janesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.15

Woodman's 2819 N Lexington Dr, Janesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.09

Kwik Trip 254 E Memorial Dr, Janesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.64 $ --

Mobil 1533 E Racine St, Janesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.44 $ 3.99 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.