This is the cheapest gas in Bismarck right now

(BISMARCK, ND) According to Bismarck gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 2821 Rock Island Place was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Cenex at 1160 W Divide Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bismarck area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.01 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 2821 Rock Island Place , Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.59

Sam's Club 2831 Rock Island Place, Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.59

Costco 1325 57Th Ave Ne, Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 2.59

Stamart 3936 E Divide Ave, Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 2.97 $ 3.57 $ 3.25

Kum & Go 207 E Rosser Ave, Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Holiday 905 E Bismarck Expy, Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.