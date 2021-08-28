This is the cheapest gas in Bismarck right now
(BISMARCK, ND) According to Bismarck gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.
Sam's Club at 2821 Rock Island Place was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Cenex at 1160 W Divide Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bismarck area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.01 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.39
$2.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$2.97
$3.57
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.09
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
