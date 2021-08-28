This is the cheapest gas in Joplin right now

(JOPLIN, MO) Gas prices vary across in the Joplin area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.28 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sue's at 26206 Fir Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.87 at Conoco at 2002 S Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.78 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sue's 26206 Fir Rd, Carl Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ 3.11 $ 2.69

Gulf 11114 Mo-Ff, Joplin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.81 $ 3.01 $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 25145 Demott Dr, Joplin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.87 $ 3.12 $ 2.73

Casey's 1201 Briarbrook Dr, Carl Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ -- $ 2.75

QuikTrip 6601 E 32Nd St, Joplin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.87 $ 3.12 $ 2.79

Conoco 4549 Mo-43, Joplin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.