This is the cheapest gas in Marysville right now

(MARYSVILLE, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Marysville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, NEX at 2000 W Marine View Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.58 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 11601 State Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.87 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

NEX 2000 W Marine View Dr, Everett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.58 $ 3.78 $ 3.98 $ --

NEX 13904 45Th Ave Ne, Marysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.58 $ 3.78 $ 3.98 $ --

Marathon 3323 Marine Dr Ne, Tulalip Indian Reservation

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ --

USA Gasoline 8820 34Th Ave Ne, Marysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Fred Meyer 9917 State Ave, Marysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Donna's Truck Stop 3104 116Th St Ne, Tulalip Indian Reservation

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ 3.99 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.