Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marysville, WA

This is the cheapest gas in Marysville right now

Posted by 
Marysville Journal
Marysville Journal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K1jLk_0bfkYxeq00

(MARYSVILLE, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Marysville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, NEX at 2000 W Marine View Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.58 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 11601 State Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.87 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

NEX

2000 W Marine View Dr, Everett
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.58
$3.78
$3.98
$--

NEX

13904 45Th Ave Ne, Marysville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.58
$3.78
$3.98
$--

Marathon

3323 Marine Dr Ne, Tulalip Indian Reservation
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.89
$3.99
$--

USA Gasoline

8820 34Th Ave Ne, Marysville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$--

Fred Meyer

9917 State Ave, Marysville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$--

Donna's Truck Stop

3104 116Th St Ne, Tulalip Indian Reservation
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$3.99
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Marysville Journal

Marysville Journal

Marysville, WA
75
Followers
208
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marysville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marysville, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Wa#Nex#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy