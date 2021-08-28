Cancel
Save up to $0.35 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Saint Cloud

St Cloud Updates
St Cloud Updates
 7 days ago
(SAINT CLOUD, MN) Gas prices vary across in the Saint Cloud area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.35 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at First Fuel Bank at 1701 Division St. Regular there was listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Little Dukes at 900 Cooper Ave S, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.99.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

First Fuel Bank

1701 Division St, St Cloud
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$--
$3.24
$3.10
card
card$2.94
$--
$3.34
$3.20

First Fuel Bank

625 Lincoln Ave Se, St Cloud
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$--
$3.24
$3.10
card
card$2.94
$--
$3.34
$3.20

First Fuel Bank

3110 7Th St N, St Cloud
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$--
$--
$3.10
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.20

Costco

3636 2Nd St S, St Cloud
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$3.13
$--

Stop N Go

2715 Clearwater Rd, St Cloud
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$3.25
$3.09

Sam's Club

207 Cr-120, Sartell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$3.13
$3.23

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

