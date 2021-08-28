Leesburg gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(LEESBURG, VA) According to Leesburg gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1300 Edwards Ferry Rd Ne was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 602 E Market St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.17.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 1300 Edwards Ferry Rd Ne, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.25 $ --

Leesburg Gas & Go 344 E Market St, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ -- $ 3.55 $ 2.95 card card $ 2.97 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Liberty 2 Harrison St Se, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

7-Eleven 502 S King St, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.15

Sunoco 615 E Market St, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ --

Sheetz 915 Edwards Ferry Rd, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.77 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.