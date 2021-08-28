Cancel
Leesburg, VA

Leesburg gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Leesburg Digest
 7 days ago
(LEESBURG, VA) According to Leesburg gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1300 Edwards Ferry Rd Ne was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 602 E Market St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.17.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

1300 Edwards Ferry Rd Ne, Leesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$3.25
$--

Leesburg Gas & Go

344 E Market St, Leesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.93
$--
$3.55
$2.95
card
card$2.97
$3.39
$3.59
$2.99

Liberty

2 Harrison St Se, Leesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.15

7-Eleven

502 S King St, Leesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.15

Sunoco

615 E Market St, Leesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$--

Sheetz

915 Edwards Ferry Rd, Leesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.77
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Leesburg Digest

