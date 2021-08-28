Save up to $0.47 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Victoria

(VICTORIA, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Victoria area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.47 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 9202 N Navarro St. Regular there was listed at $2.42 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Coastal at 2602 E Mockingbird Ln, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Victoria area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.65 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 9202 N Navarro St, Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.42 $ -- $ -- $ --

H-E-B 1505 E Rio Grande St, Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.45 $ -- $ 2.99 $ --

Walmart 4107 Houston Hwy, Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.45 $ -- $ -- $ 2.67

H-E-B 6106 N Navarro St, Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.45 $ -- $ 2.99 $ --

Murphy Express 8508 N Navarro St, Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.45 $ 2.70 $ 2.99 $ 2.77

VP Racing Fuels 112 Sam Houston Dr , Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.47 $ -- $ -- $ 2.65

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.