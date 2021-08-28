Cancel
Victoria, TX

Save up to $0.47 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Victoria

Victoria Times
Victoria Times
 7 days ago
(VICTORIA, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Victoria area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.47 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 9202 N Navarro St. Regular there was listed at $2.42 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Coastal at 2602 E Mockingbird Ln, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Victoria area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.65 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

9202 N Navarro St, Victoria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.42
$--
$--
$--

H-E-B

1505 E Rio Grande St, Victoria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.45
$--
$2.99
$--

Walmart

4107 Houston Hwy, Victoria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.45
$--
$--
$2.67

H-E-B

6106 N Navarro St, Victoria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.45
$--
$2.99
$--

Murphy Express

8508 N Navarro St, Victoria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.45
$2.70
$2.99
$2.77

VP Racing Fuels

112 Sam Houston Dr , Victoria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.47
$--
$--
$2.65

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Victoria Times

Victoria Times

Victoria, TX
