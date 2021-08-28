Cancel
Saint George, UT

Here’s the cheapest gas in St George Saturday

St George News Beat
St George News Beat
 7 days ago
(ST GEORGE, UT) Gas prices vary across in the St George area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.94 per gallon.

Costco at 835 N 3050 E was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.45 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Texaco at 1036 W Middleton Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.39.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater St George area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.85 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

835 N 3050 E, St George
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$--
$3.75
$3.49

Shell

795 E 700 S, St George
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.65
$3.95
$4.15
$3.59

Sinclair

4550 S Airport Parkway, St George
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$--

Texaco

810 E St George Blvd, St George
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.75
$4.05
$4.25
$3.79

Pilot

2841 S 60 E, St George
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.85
card
card$3.77
$4.13
$4.35
$--

Chevron

750 S Bluff St, St George
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$4.09
$4.29
$3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

St George News Beat

St George News Beat

St George, UT
ABOUT

With St George News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Texaco
Comments / 0

