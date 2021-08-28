Here’s the cheapest gas in St George Saturday

(ST GEORGE, UT) Gas prices vary across in the St George area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.94 per gallon.

Costco at 835 N 3050 E was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.45 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Texaco at 1036 W Middleton Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.39.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater St George area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.85 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 835 N 3050 E, St George

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ -- $ 3.75 $ 3.49

Shell 795 E 700 S, St George

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 3.59

Sinclair 4550 S Airport Parkway, St George

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 810 E St George Blvd, St George

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 3.79

Pilot 2841 S 60 E, St George

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.85 card card $ 3.77 $ 4.13 $ 4.35 $ --

Chevron 750 S Bluff St, St George

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.