This is the cheapest gas in Huntington right now

(HUNTINGTON, WV) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Huntington area offering savings of $0.34 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 432 Private Dr 288 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 2207 8Th Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 432 Private Dr 288, South Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.05 $ --

Sunoco 1006 Washington Ave, Huntington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ --

Sunoco 2424 Adams Ave, Huntington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Rich 218 3Rd Ave, Chesapeake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 401 Bridge St, Huntington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.18

Rich Oil 3695 16Th Street Rd, Huntington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.