Rome, GA

Rome gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.34 per gallon

Rome Today
Rome Today
 7 days ago
(ROME, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Rome, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on gas.

Marathon at 1321 Redmond Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CITGO at 618 Calhoun Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Marathon

1321 Redmond Rd, Rome
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$2.89
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$2.89

Exxon

2995 Cedartown Hwy Sw, Rome
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$3.23
$3.58
$--

Exxon

3070 Cedartown Hwy Sw, Rome
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$3.23
$3.58
$2.91

Chevron

507 Turner Mccall Blvd Ne, Rome
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Hi-Tech

500 Burnett Ferry Rd, Rome
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.29
$3.09

Kwik Way

1818 Dean Ave, Rome
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

