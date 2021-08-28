Rome gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.34 per gallon

(ROME, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Rome, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on gas.

Marathon at 1321 Redmond Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CITGO at 618 Calhoun Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Marathon 1321 Redmond Rd, Rome

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 2.89

Exxon 2995 Cedartown Hwy Sw, Rome

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.23 $ 3.58 $ --

Exxon 3070 Cedartown Hwy Sw, Rome

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.23 $ 3.58 $ 2.91

Chevron 507 Turner Mccall Blvd Ne, Rome

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Hi-Tech 500 Burnett Ferry Rd, Rome

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.09

Kwik Way 1818 Dean Ave, Rome

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.