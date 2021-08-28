Cancel
Jonesboro, AR

Jonesboro gas at $2.62 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Jonesboro News Alert
 7 days ago
(JONESBORO, AR) Gas prices vary across in the Jonesboro area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 405 S Caraway Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.0 at Shell at 4500 E Johnson Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.75 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club

405 S Caraway Rd, Jonesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$--
$2.91
$2.92

Murphy USA

1807 E Highland Dr, Jonesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$3.03
$3.33
$--

Walmart Neighborhood Market

3317 Harrisburg Rd, Jonesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$2.96
$3.23
$2.97

Murphy USA

1905 W Parker Rd, Jonesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$--
$--
$3.03

Exxon

3511 Harrisburg Rd, Jonesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$2.97
$3.27
$--

Harps

2005 Harrisburg Rd, Jonesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$2.97

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Jonesboro, AR
ABOUT

With Jonesboro News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

