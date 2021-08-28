Jonesboro gas at $2.62 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(JONESBORO, AR) Gas prices vary across in the Jonesboro area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 405 S Caraway Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.0 at Shell at 4500 E Johnson Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.75 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 405 S Caraway Rd, Jonesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ 2.91 $ 2.92

Murphy USA 1807 E Highland Dr, Jonesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 3317 Harrisburg Rd, Jonesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.96 $ 3.23 $ 2.97

Murphy USA 1905 W Parker Rd, Jonesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ -- $ -- $ 3.03

Exxon 3511 Harrisburg Rd, Jonesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ --

Harps 2005 Harrisburg Rd, Jonesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ 2.97

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.