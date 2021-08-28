Pocatello gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.18 per gallon
(POCATELLO, ID) According to Pocatello gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 305 W Quinn Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.65 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.83 at Shell at 4444 Yellowstone Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pocatello area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.79 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.65
$--
$4.05
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.66
$3.96
$4.26
$3.90
|card
card$3.71
$4.01
$4.31
$3.95
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
