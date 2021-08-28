Pocatello gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.18 per gallon

(POCATELLO, ID) According to Pocatello gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 305 W Quinn Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.65 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.83 at Shell at 4444 Yellowstone Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pocatello area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 305 W Quinn Rd, Pocatello

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ -- $ 4.05 $ --

Conoco 1440 N Main St, Pocatello

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.66 $ 3.96 $ 4.26 $ 3.90 card card $ 3.71 $ 4.01 $ 4.31 $ 3.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.