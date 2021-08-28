Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anderson, IN

Where's the cheapest gas in Anderson?

Posted by 
Anderson Today
Anderson Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jK2Kg_0bfkYlJM00

(ANDERSON, IN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Anderson area offering savings of $0.24 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at 922 E 38Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Marathon at 1000 W Cross St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.91.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Marathon

922 E 38Th St, Anderson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.35
$3.69
$--

Marathon

1825 Meridian St, Anderson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.27
$3.67
$--

Marathon

4 W Main St, Chesterfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.90
$4.30
$3.29

Speedway

3801 S Martin Luther King Blvd, Anderson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$3.29

GetGo

3304 Nichol Ave, Anderson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.28
$3.63
$--

GetGo

5408 Pendleton Ave, Anderson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Anderson Today

Anderson Today

Anderson, IN
195
Followers
209
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Anderson Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anderson, IN
Anderson, IN
Traffic
Local
Indiana Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#W Cross St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy