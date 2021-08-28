Where's the cheapest gas in Anderson?

(ANDERSON, IN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Anderson area offering savings of $0.24 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at 922 E 38Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Marathon at 1000 W Cross St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.91.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Marathon 922 E 38Th St, Anderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.35 $ 3.69 $ --

Marathon 1825 Meridian St, Anderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.27 $ 3.67 $ --

Marathon 4 W Main St, Chesterfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.90 $ 4.30 $ 3.29

Speedway 3801 S Martin Luther King Blvd, Anderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

GetGo 3304 Nichol Ave, Anderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.28 $ 3.63 $ --

GetGo 5408 Pendleton Ave, Anderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.