Dothan, AL

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Dothan

Dothan Journal
Dothan Journal
 7 days ago
(DOTHAN, AL) Depending on where you fill up in Dothan, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Fast Stop at 2799 Ross Clark Cir. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.85 at Marathon at 2808 E Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.78.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Fast Stop

2799 Ross Clark Cir, Dothan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.89

RaceWay

1581 Ross Clark Cr, Dothan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$2.95
$3.21
$2.96

Inland

2747 Ross Clark Cir , Dothan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$2.96
$--
$2.92

Sam's Club

3440 Ross Clark Circle Nw, Dothan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$--
$2.96
$--

Inland

2437 E Cottonwood Rd, Dothan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$--

Murphy USA

3370 S Oates St, Dothan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$2.96
$3.31
$2.92

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Dothan Journal

Dothan Journal

Dothan, AL
With Dothan Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

