Gas savings: The cheapest station in Dothan

(DOTHAN, AL) Depending on where you fill up in Dothan, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Fast Stop at 2799 Ross Clark Cir. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.85 at Marathon at 2808 E Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.78.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Fast Stop 2799 Ross Clark Cir, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

RaceWay 1581 Ross Clark Cr, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 2.95 $ 3.21 $ 2.96

Inland 2747 Ross Clark Cir , Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 2.96 $ -- $ 2.92

Sam's Club 3440 Ross Clark Circle Nw, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ 2.96 $ --

Inland 2437 E Cottonwood Rd, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 3370 S Oates St, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 2.96 $ 3.31 $ 2.92

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.