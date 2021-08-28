Where's the cheapest gas in Oshkosh?

(OSHKOSH, WI) According to Oshkosh gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Mobil at 305 N Sawyer St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kwik Trip at 1090 N Washburn St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.87 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Mobil 305 N Sawyer St, Oshkosh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ 3.37 $ --

Marathon 1320 Oshkosh Ave, Oshkosh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.94 $ 3.37 $ --

Fleet Farm 177 N Washburn St, Oshkosh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.14

CITGO 834 N Main St, Oshkosh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.79 $ --

Ole and Lenas Fuel Depot 5724 Green Valley Rd, Oshkosh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.80 $ 3.02 $ 3.40 $ -- card card $ 2.82 $ 3.04 $ 3.42 $ --

Mobil 1801 Witzel Ave, Oshkosh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.