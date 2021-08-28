Where's the cheapest gas in Oshkosh?
(OSHKOSH, WI) According to Oshkosh gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Mobil at 305 N Sawyer St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kwik Trip at 1090 N Washburn St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.87 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$--
$3.37
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$2.94
$3.37
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.49
$3.69
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.80
$3.02
$3.40
$--
|card
card$2.82
$3.04
$3.42
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.15
$3.45
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
