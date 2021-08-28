Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oshkosh, WI

Where's the cheapest gas in Oshkosh?

Posted by 
Oshkosh Bulletin
Oshkosh Bulletin
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ql1LN_0bfkYTNA00

(OSHKOSH, WI) According to Oshkosh gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Mobil at 305 N Sawyer St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kwik Trip at 1090 N Washburn St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.87 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Mobil

305 N Sawyer St, Oshkosh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$3.37
$--

Marathon

1320 Oshkosh Ave, Oshkosh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$2.94
$3.37
$--

Fleet Farm

177 N Washburn St, Oshkosh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.49
$3.69
$3.14

CITGO

834 N Main St, Oshkosh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.79
$--

Ole and Lenas Fuel Depot

5724 Green Valley Rd, Oshkosh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.80
$3.02
$3.40
$--
card
card$2.82
$3.04
$3.42
$--

Mobil

1801 Witzel Ave, Oshkosh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.15
$3.45
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Oshkosh Bulletin

Oshkosh Bulletin

Oshkosh, WI
64
Followers
207
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oshkosh Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
City
Oshkosh, WI
Oshkosh, WI
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Wi#Mobil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy