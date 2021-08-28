Save up to $0.15 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Eau Claire

(EAU CLAIRE, WI) Depending on where you fill up in Eau Claire, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Holiday at 2611 Birch St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 5872 33Rd Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Eau Claire area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Holiday 2611 Birch St, Eau Claire

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.54 $ --

Holiday 2302 E Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Holiday 1433 Commercial Blvd, Chippewa Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.54 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.