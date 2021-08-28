Cancel
Eau Claire, WI

Save up to $0.15 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Eau Claire

 7 days ago
(EAU CLAIRE, WI) Depending on where you fill up in Eau Claire, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Holiday at 2611 Birch St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 5872 33Rd Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Eau Claire area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Holiday

2611 Birch St, Eau Claire
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$3.54
$--

Holiday

2302 E Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--

Holiday

1433 Commercial Blvd, Chippewa Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.54
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

With Eau Claire Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

