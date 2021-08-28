Save up to $0.15 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Eau Claire
(EAU CLAIRE, WI) Depending on where you fill up in Eau Claire, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Holiday at 2611 Birch St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 5872 33Rd Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Eau Claire area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.93 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$3.54
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.54
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0