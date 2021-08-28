Cancel
Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.34 per gallon

Hattiesburg Dispatch
 7 days ago
(HATTIESBURG, MS) Gas prices vary across in the Hattiesburg area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Jr Food Mart at 1000 Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.55 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at CITGO at 901 Hardy St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.76.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Jr Food Mart

1000 Main St, Hattiesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.55
$--
$--
$--

Jr Food Mart

100 Central Ave, Petal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.55
$2.77
$3.07
$--

Murphy Express

11 Tyner Rd, Petal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.55
$2.75
$3.05
$2.88

M J Discount

1014 S Main St, Petal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$2.84

Petal Food Mart

200 S Main St, Petal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$3.19
$--

Minit Mart

1047 Ms-42, Petal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$2.90

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Hattiesburg Dispatch

Hattiesburg Dispatch

Hattiesburg, MS
ABOUT

With Hattiesburg Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

