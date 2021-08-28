Hattiesburg gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.34 per gallon

(HATTIESBURG, MS) Gas prices vary across in the Hattiesburg area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Jr Food Mart at 1000 Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.55 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at CITGO at 901 Hardy St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.76.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Jr Food Mart 1000 Main St, Hattiesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ -- $ -- $ --

Jr Food Mart 100 Central Ave, Petal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ --

Murphy Express 11 Tyner Rd, Petal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 2.88

M J Discount 1014 S Main St, Petal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.84

Petal Food Mart 200 S Main St, Petal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ 3.19 $ --

Minit Mart 1047 Ms-42, Petal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.90

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.