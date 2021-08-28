Bridge to be named in honor of former Berea mayor

On Friday afternoon, the City of Berea unveiled a sign to honor late Berea Mayor Clifford Kerby. Kerby was the third mayor of Berea and served in that position for more than 30 years.

Kerby passed away in 2010, but will forever be remembered as a much-beloved mayor of the city.

The bridge, which is now named in memory of Kerby, is located on Richmond Road and US 25 over Silver Creek.

Many who knew Kerby personally while he worked for the city were in attendance at the unveiling of the commemorative sign.

Current Mayor of Berea Bruce Fraley spoke briefly about Kerby. He said it was evident to him Kerby put the needs of the city before his own.

"It is also very clear to me that he loved the city of Berea," Fraley said.

State Representative Deanna Frazier told the audience she didn't believe there was any better way to recognize Kerby than naming the bridge after him.

"Mrs. Kerby," Frazier began while looking at Diane Kerby, Clifford Kerby's wife. "I hope you find comfort in knowing his legacy is recognized."

Kerby was born in Dec. of 1931 in Jackson County. He joined the Air Force in 1948 and served until 1952. Kerby entered the political scene in 1971 when he was elected onto the Berea City Council. He served nine years on the city council. Then, in Jan. 1981, he was appointed Mayor of Berea. Kerby also served his hometown as a physician for nearly 40 years.

During the unveiling ceremony, there were performances by Brooke Way - Miss My Old Kentucky Home 2020 to 2021, Miss Heart of Central Kentucky 2018 to 2019, Miss Derby City 2017 to 2018, and Miss Richmond 2016 to 2017 - who sang The Impossible Dream as well as played God Bless America on the violin, and Addelyn Moody - 2021 Preteen Miss Kentucky, 2020 Preteen Miss Wildcat Country, 2019 Preteen Miss Lexington, 2018 Junior Miss Kentucky, and 2017 Junior Miss Horse Capitol - who sang My Old Kentucky Home.

Also, throughout the event, stories were told about Kerby by those who were closest to him.

"Today, I hope you find through the words I have who Clifford was and what he meant to the city and his dedication he had to his job as mayor and to the citizens of the city," Randy Stone, Berea city administrator from 1997 to 2019, said.

He began his remarks at the dedication by saying Kerby demanded respect. Stone spoke of a time when he was on vacation, but still attended a city council meeting. Given the fact he was on vacation, he wore a brightly colored shirt instead of the standard dress shirts the other council members wore. When it came time for Stone to speak, Kirby skipped him. This continued until the end of the meeting when Stone remarked he had something to say.

"He said, 'I'd let you say it if you'd dressed for the occasion,'" Stone said with a laugh.

The stories continued with James Gilbert, a friend of Kerby and Corporate Counsel for the City of Berea from 1976 to 2013, who said he had called Kerby "at small hours of the morning," and Kerby always responded.

"He was a renaissance man who gave of his time and energy without expectation of any reward," Gilbert said.

Virgil Burnside, friend and Berea City Council Member from 1998 to 2014, read a piece from Maya Angelou.

"I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did. But people will never forget how you made them feel," Burnside read from the Maya Angelou poem. "...So let it be known, it will not be forgotten what Kerby did for this community."

Sonja Dee Loftist, Kerby's daughter, thanked those who were in attendance.

"My family thanks you," Loftis said. "… My father loved this city and served it well."