Where's the cheapest gas in Binghamton?

(BINGHAMTON, NY) Depending on where you fill up in Binghamton, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Gulf at 1065 Upper Front St. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.21 at Sunoco at 77 Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.15.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Gulf 1065 Upper Front St, Binghamton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 3.09 card card $ 3.05 $ 3.34 $ 3.44 $ 3.15

Speedway 3808 Vestal Parkway E, Vestal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.64 $ --

Love's Travel Stop 2 Industrial Park Dr, Binghamton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.48 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.48

CITGO 522 Hooper Rd, Endwell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gulf 96 Main St, Binghamton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.11 $ 3.19 $ 3.53 $ -- card card $ 3.18 $ 3.24 $ 3.58 $ --

Mirabito 4005 Vestal Pkwy East, Vestal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.13 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.