Save $0.49 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Gulfport

(GULFPORT, MS) Depending on where you fill up in Gulfport, you could be saving up to $0.49 per gallon on gas.

Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1733 E Pass Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.58 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Bayou View Service Station at 66 48Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.07.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Gulfport area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1733 E Pass Rd, Gulfport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 2.83 $ 2.94 $ 2.73

Circle K 1 Pass Rd, Gulfport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.61 $ -- $ -- $ 2.88 card card $ 2.67 $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ 2.88

Sam's Club 10431 Old Us-49, Gulfport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ 2.91 $ 2.68

Walmart Neighborhood Market 11377 Us-49, Gulfport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.88 $ 3.13 $ 2.79

Shell 394 Pass Rd, Gulfport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 2.83

Circle K 10406 Us-49, Gulfport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 3.00 $ 3.30 $ 2.81

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.