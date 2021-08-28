Save $0.49 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Gulfport
(GULFPORT, MS) Depending on where you fill up in Gulfport, you could be saving up to $0.49 per gallon on gas.
Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1733 E Pass Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.58 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Bayou View Service Station at 66 48Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.07.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Gulfport area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.58
$2.83
$2.94
$2.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.61
$--
$--
$2.88
|card
card$2.67
$3.02
$3.32
$2.88
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.61
$--
$2.91
$2.68
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$2.88
$3.13
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$2.99
$3.34
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$3.00
$3.30
$2.81
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0