Gulfport, MS

Save $0.49 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Gulfport

Posted by 
Gulfport Bulletin
Gulfport Bulletin
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DwjQr_0bfkYCc300

(GULFPORT, MS) Depending on where you fill up in Gulfport, you could be saving up to $0.49 per gallon on gas.

Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1733 E Pass Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.58 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Bayou View Service Station at 66 48Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.07.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Gulfport area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Walmart Neighborhood Market

1733 E Pass Rd, Gulfport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.58
$2.83
$2.94
$2.73

Circle K

1 Pass Rd, Gulfport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.61
$--
$--
$2.88
card
card$2.67
$3.02
$3.32
$2.88

Sam's Club

10431 Old Us-49, Gulfport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.61
$--
$2.91
$2.68

Walmart Neighborhood Market

11377 Us-49, Gulfport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$2.88
$3.13
$2.79

Shell

394 Pass Rd, Gulfport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$2.99
$3.34
$2.83

Circle K

10406 Us-49, Gulfport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$3.00
$3.30
$2.81

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Gulfport Bulletin

Gulfport Bulletin

Gulfport, MS
112
Followers
211
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gulfport Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

