Houma gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(HOUMA, LA) According to Houma gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.58 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 2174 Martin Luther King Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.61 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Conoco at 318 Barrow St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 2174 Martin Luther King Blvd, Houma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ 2.91 $ --

Bryson Discount 8059 W Park Ave, Houma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.85 $ 3.20 $ --

Circle K 4973 La-182, Houma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sarah's 8006 W Park Ave, Houma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ --

TGS 905 Barataria Ave, Houma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shop Rite 1400 St Charles St, Houma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.