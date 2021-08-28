Houma gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(HOUMA, LA) According to Houma gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.58 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 2174 Martin Luther King Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.61 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Conoco at 318 Barrow St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.83 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.61
$--
$2.91
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$2.85
$3.20
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$2.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0