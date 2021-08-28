Cancel
Houma, LA

Houma gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Houma Bulletin
Houma Bulletin
 7 days ago
(HOUMA, LA) According to Houma gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.58 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 2174 Martin Luther King Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.61 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Conoco at 318 Barrow St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

2174 Martin Luther King Blvd, Houma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.61
$--
$2.91
$--

Bryson Discount

8059 W Park Ave, Houma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$2.85
$3.20
$--

Circle K

4973 La-182, Houma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$--

Sarah's

8006 W Park Ave, Houma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.49
$--

TGS

905 Barataria Ave, Houma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Shop Rite

1400 St Charles St, Houma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Houma Bulletin

Houma Bulletin

Houma, LA
With Houma Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

