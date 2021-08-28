Cancel
Sumter, SC

Where's the cheapest gas in Sumter?

Posted by 
Sumter News Flash
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkqJy_0bfkY4dU00

(SUMTER, SC) According to Sumter gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.29 per gallon on gas.

Walmart at 615 Bultman Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.53 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 1868 Hwy 15 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.82.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.68 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart

615 Bultman Dr, Sumter
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.53
$--
$--
$--

Murphy USA

2350 Walmart Blvd, Sumter
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.53
$--
$--
$3.05
card
card$2.56
$--
$--
$--

Circle K

1281 Broad St Ext, SouthCarolina
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.54
$2.96
$3.29
$3.07

Circle K

2995 Broad St, Sumter
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.54
$2.96
$3.29
$3.06

Shell

501 N Guignard Dr, Sumter
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$--

Walmart

337 Pinewood Rd , Sumter
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Sumter News Flash

