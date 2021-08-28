Where's the cheapest gas in Sumter?

(SUMTER, SC) According to Sumter gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.29 per gallon on gas.

Walmart at 615 Bultman Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.53 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 1868 Hwy 15 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.82.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.68 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart 615 Bultman Dr, Sumter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.53 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 2350 Walmart Blvd, Sumter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.53 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05 card card $ 2.56 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 1281 Broad St Ext, SouthCarolina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.54 $ 2.96 $ 3.29 $ 3.07

Circle K 2995 Broad St, Sumter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.54 $ 2.96 $ 3.29 $ 3.06

Shell 501 N Guignard Dr, Sumter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Walmart 337 Pinewood Rd , Sumter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.