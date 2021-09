Last year was an all-around bummer for the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC). The pandemic put the skids on all of its live programming, including SPAC’s entire Live Nation slate (sorry, Dave fans). Although this summer was far from “back to normal,” SPAC was able to welcome back longtime residents New York City Ballet and Philadelphia Orchestra for limited schedules during the summer months, as well as a handful of rock shows. The majority of Live Nation’s pop, rock and country concerts, however, were pushed back to leaf-peeping season, only adding to the unusualness of this year. At press time, many of those shows still had tickets available. Here’s what to expect from SPAC this September and October.