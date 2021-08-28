Here’s the cheapest gas in Bloomington Saturday
(BLOOMINGTON, IL) According to Bloomington gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.
FS at 1808 Morrissey Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 1200 W Market St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bloomington area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.26 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.23
$3.43
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.18
$--
$3.53
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.22
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.24
$3.64
$3.85
$3.29
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.90
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$3.39
$3.94
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.25
$3.60
$3.93
$3.43
|card
card$3.25
$3.57
$3.82
$3.41
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0