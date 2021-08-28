Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomington, IL

Here’s the cheapest gas in Bloomington Saturday

Posted by 
Bloomington Today
Bloomington Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uYedM_0bfkXwju00

(BLOOMINGTON, IL) According to Bloomington gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

FS at 1808 Morrissey Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 1200 W Market St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bloomington area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.26 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

FS

1808 Morrissey Dr, Bloomington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.23
$3.43
$3.14

Sam's Club

2151 Shepard Rd, Normal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.18
$--
$3.53
$--

Marathon

1200 W Market St, Bloomington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.22
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.09

Shell

2401 E Oakland Ave, Bloomington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.24
$3.64
$3.85
$3.29
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.90
$3.29

Circle K

2302 W Market St, Bloomington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$3.39
$3.94
$3.34

Pilot

1522 W Market St, Bloomington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.25
$3.60
$3.93
$3.43
card
card$3.25
$3.57
$3.82
$3.41

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Bloomington Today

Bloomington Today

Bloomington, IL
88
Followers
201
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bloomington Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bloomington, IL
Traffic
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Bloomington, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy