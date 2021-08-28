Here’s the cheapest gas in Bloomington Saturday

(BLOOMINGTON, IL) According to Bloomington gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

FS at 1808 Morrissey Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 1200 W Market St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bloomington area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.26 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

FS 1808 Morrissey Dr, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.23 $ 3.43 $ 3.14

Sam's Club 2151 Shepard Rd, Normal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ -- $ 3.53 $ --

Marathon 1200 W Market St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.22 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Shell 2401 E Oakland Ave, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.24 $ 3.64 $ 3.85 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.90 $ 3.29

Circle K 2302 W Market St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.39 $ 3.94 $ 3.34

Pilot 1522 W Market St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.25 $ 3.60 $ 3.93 $ 3.43 card card $ 3.25 $ 3.57 $ 3.82 $ 3.41

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.