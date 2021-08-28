Newnan gas at $2.71 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(NEWNAN, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Newnan, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BJ's at 331 Newnan Crossing Bypass. Regular there was listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Texaco at 114 Temple Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Newnan area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

BJ's 331 Newnan Crossing Bypass, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ 3.01 $ --

Texaco 1996 Corinth Rd, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 165 Temple Ave, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 1010 E Ga-34, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 20 Hampton Way, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Metro Petro 1385 Ga-34, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ 2.98

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.