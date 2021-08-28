Newnan gas at $2.71 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(NEWNAN, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Newnan, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BJ's at 331 Newnan Crossing Bypass. Regular there was listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Texaco at 114 Temple Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Newnan area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.95 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$--
$3.01
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.88
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.91
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.92
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.94
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$2.98
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
