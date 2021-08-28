Where's the cheapest gas in Flagstaff?
(FLAGSTAFF, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in Flagstaff, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 1851 E Butler Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.15 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sinclair at 2515 E Butler Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.32 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$3.59
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$3.51
$3.79
$3.15
|card
card$3.25
$3.57
$3.85
$3.21
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.22
$3.45
$3.65
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.45
$3.55
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.45
$3.59
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.45
$3.65
$3.17
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0