Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flagstaff, AZ

Where's the cheapest gas in Flagstaff?

Posted by 
Flagstaff Journal
Flagstaff Journal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NOnwI_0bfkXrKH00

(FLAGSTAFF, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in Flagstaff, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 1851 E Butler Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.15 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sinclair at 2515 E Butler Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.32 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

1851 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$3.59
$2.97

Circle K

5650 N Us-89, Flagstaff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$3.51
$3.79
$3.15
card
card$3.25
$3.57
$3.85
$3.21

Speedway

1050 S Milton Rd, Flagstaff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.22
$3.45
$3.65
$3.25

Speedway

101 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.45
$3.55
$--

Speedi Car Wash and Fuels

915 S Milton Rd, Flagstaff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.45
$3.59
$3.17

Maverik

1690 W. Route 66, Flagstaff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.45
$3.65
$3.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Flagstaff Journal

Flagstaff Journal

Flagstaff, AZ
76
Followers
212
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Flagstaff Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flagstaff, AZ
Traffic
City
Flagstaff, AZ
Local
Arizona Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Butler Ave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy