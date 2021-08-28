Where's the cheapest gas in Sioux City?

(SIOUX CITY, IA) Gas prices vary across in the Sioux City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.57 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 3420 Singing Hills Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 200 Tower Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.34.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sioux City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 3420 Singing Hills Blvd, Sioux City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Sam's Club 4201 S York St, Sioux City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Fleet Farm 5858 Sunnybrook Dr, Sioux City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ 3.44 $ 3.09

Love's Travel Stop 2525 Singing Hills Blvd, Sioux City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.08 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.07

Pilot 2815 Singing Hills Blvd, Sioux City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.22 $ -- $ 3.15 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.18 $ 3.43 $ 3.09

Casey's General Store 4727 Southern Hills Dr, Sioux City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.44 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.