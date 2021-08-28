Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux City, IA

Where's the cheapest gas in Sioux City?

Posted by 
Sioux City Today
Sioux City Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P6p19_0bfkXpYp00

(SIOUX CITY, IA) Gas prices vary across in the Sioux City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.57 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 3420 Singing Hills Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 200 Tower Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.34.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sioux City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA

3420 Singing Hills Blvd, Sioux City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$3.39
$--

Sam's Club

4201 S York St, Sioux City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.04

Fleet Farm

5858 Sunnybrook Dr, Sioux City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$3.44
$3.09

Love's Travel Stop

2525 Singing Hills Blvd, Sioux City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.08
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.49
$3.07

Pilot

2815 Singing Hills Blvd, Sioux City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.22
$--
$3.15
card
card$2.89
$3.18
$3.43
$3.09

Casey's General Store

4727 Southern Hills Dr, Sioux City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.44
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Sioux City Today

Sioux City Today

Sioux City, IA
68
Followers
208
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sioux City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux City, IA
Sioux City, IA
Traffic
Local
Iowa Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Murphy Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy