Medford gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.40 per gallon

(MEDFORD, OR) According to Medford gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.

Towne Pump at 1190 Crater Lake Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1050 S Riverside Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Medford area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.92 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Towne Pump 1190 Crater Lake Ave, Medford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.85 $ 3.99 $ --

Towne Pump 3000 Crater Lake Hwy, Medford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ 4.89 $ --

Costco 3075 Hamrick Rd, Central Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ 3.99 $ 3.59

Mobil 1503 N Riverside Ave, Medford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ 3.89 $ 4.05 $ 3.65

Safeway 971 Stevens St, Medford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.76 $ 3.96 $ 4.11 $ 3.66 card card $ 3.86 $ 4.06 $ 4.21 $ 3.76

Fred Meyer 1301 Center Dr, Medford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.76 $ 3.96 $ 4.11 $ 3.66

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.