Medford gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.40 per gallon
(MEDFORD, OR) According to Medford gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.
Towne Pump at 1190 Crater Lake Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1050 S Riverside Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Medford area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.92 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.85
$3.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$--
$4.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$--
$3.99
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.75
$3.89
$4.05
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.76
$3.96
$4.11
$3.66
|card
card$3.86
$4.06
$4.21
$3.76
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.76
$3.96
$4.11
$3.66
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
