Medford, OR

Medford gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.40 per gallon

Posted by 
Medford Dispatch
Medford Dispatch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHubc_0bfkXm9s00

(MEDFORD, OR) According to Medford gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.

Towne Pump at 1190 Crater Lake Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1050 S Riverside Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Medford area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.92 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Towne Pump

1190 Crater Lake Ave, Medford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.85
$3.99
$--

Towne Pump

3000 Crater Lake Hwy, Medford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$4.89
$--

Costco

3075 Hamrick Rd, Central Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$3.99
$3.59

Mobil

1503 N Riverside Ave, Medford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.75
$3.89
$4.05
$3.65

Safeway

971 Stevens St, Medford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.76
$3.96
$4.11
$3.66
card
card$3.86
$4.06
$4.21
$3.76

Fred Meyer

1301 Center Dr, Medford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.76
$3.96
$4.11
$3.66

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Medford Dispatch

Medford Dispatch

Medford, OR
155
Followers
205
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Medford Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

