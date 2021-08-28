Covington gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.26 per gallon

(COVINGTON, GA) Gas prices vary across in the Covington area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon.

Circle K at 4175 Salem Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 52 S Broad St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.03.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.94.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 4175 Salem Rd, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.09 $ 3.22 $ --

Murphy USA 4230 Salem Rd, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.26 $ --

Marathon 1058 Ga-142, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 2527 Ga-81, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Exxon 10571 Flat Shoals Rd, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.90 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 10724 By Pass Rd, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.